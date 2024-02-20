Leicestershire NHS Trust Renews Veteran Aware Accreditation, Leading in Veteran Care

In July 2022, a momentous stride was made in veteran healthcare as the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) earned its re-accreditation as Veteran Aware by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA). This accolade is a testament to LPT's unwavering dedication to enhancing the well-being of veterans and their families, a commitment that shines through their innovative care strategies and robust support systems.

A Beacon of Hope for Veterans

LPT stands out as a beacon of hope, providing comprehensive community health, mental health, and learning disabilities services to over one million people across Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland. The Veteran Aware status reaffirms LPT's role as a frontrunner in delivering compassionate and high-quality care tailored to the unique needs of military personnel and their families. Through initiatives like Op Community, a specialized telephone line, LPT extends its support, ensuring that veterans are not left to navigate the complexities of healthcare alone.

Breaking New Ground with Unique Therapies

Among the array of services LPT offers, one particularly heartwarming initiative stands out: swimming with emotional support dogs. This unique therapy not only underscores LPT's commitment to innovative care but also highlights the nuanced understanding of veterans' needs, providing solace and companionship in a therapeutic setting. The Trust's efforts go beyond standard care; by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, LPT pledges an unwavering support to the armed forces community, ensuring that their service and sacrifices are honored through exceptional healthcare services.

Championing the Armed Forces Community

The re-accreditation in 2022 wasn't just a recognition of past achievements but a beacon guiding future endeavors in veteran care. Deputy Chief Executive Jean Knight's pride in this achievement reflects the collective ethos of LPT—a dedication to high-quality, compassionate care that acknowledges the unique challenges faced by the armed forces community. The Trust's Armed Forces Network plays a pivotal role in this mission, enhancing awareness and healthcare services for veterans through strategic identification in health records and specialized support.