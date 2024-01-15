Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches ‘Emerging Viruses’ Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder

The Leibniz Institute of Virology (LIV) has established a new research group, ‘Emerging Viruses’, headed by renowned virologist, Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder. The group’s central focus is RNA virology, with particular emphasis on ’emerging viruses,’ a term applied to viruses that are newly appearing or rapidly increasing in prevalence within populations. These include coronaviruses, like SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and flaviviruses, such as the Zika virus, which saw a significant outbreak in 2015/2016.

Advancing Understanding of Virus-Host Interactions

The ‘Emerging Viruses’ group is dedicated to delving into the intricate interactions between these newly emerging viruses and their hosts. The objective is to develop novel strategies for inhibiting viral progression. The understanding of these interactions is crucial in devising new therapeutic strategies and vaccines to counter these emerging viruses.

Prof. Pfänder: A Pillar in Virology

Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder, the spearhead of this new research group, is a well-noted academic in the field of virology. She holds a Bachelor of Science in the Biology of Cells, a Master’s degree in Biomedicine, and a doctorate from the Twincore Centre for Experimental and Clinical Infection Research. Furthermore, her extensive research has earned her a Marie Curie Research Fellowship and multiple awards for her significant contributions to coronavirus research. Her appointment by LIV and the University of Lübeck is a testament to her expertise and a commitment to innovative virological research.

A New Era in Virological Research

Prof. Pfänder’s research aims to shed light on the mechanisms of viral replication and pathogenesis. This breakthrough research could pave the way for the development of novel therapeutic strategies and vaccines. The establishment of the ‘Emerging Viruses’ group under her leadership marks a new era in virological research, one that promises advancements in the understanding and treatment of emerging viruses.