Health

Legionnaires’ Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
A Massachusetts resident has lost their life to Legionnaires’ disease following a stay at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, New Hampshire. Another case was simultaneously identified in a different guest from out-of-state, raising concerns about the possible source of the bacteria. The resort, currently under examination, is yet to confirm whether it served as the breeding ground for the Legionella bacteria that led to these two cases.

Mysterious Outbreak at Mountain View Grand Resort

Two guests from out-of-state, who had booked separate rooms at different times, were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after their stay at the Mountain View Grand Resort. The Massachusetts resident succumbed to the disease, while the other individual from Rhode Island was hospitalized. The correlation between their stay at the resort and their subsequent illness is under investigation. The New Hampshire Public Health Laboratories stands ready to support with testing, if necessary.

Legionnaires’ Disease: A Silent Killer

Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia, is caused by the Legionella bacteria, commonly found in water and soil. Humans typically contract the disease through inhalation of contaminated water aerosols. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, which usually develop between 2-14 days post-exposure, include respiratory difficulties, cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and in severe cases, can involve nausea, diarrhea, confusion, and coughing up blood. Individuals over 50, smokers, or those with weakened immune systems and chronic respiratory diseases are at a higher risk. The same applies for those with conditions like diabetes, HIV, and cancer, or those who have stayed in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

Unraveling the Source

The resort is conducting an extensive investigation to trace the source of exposure, with a primary focus on its water systems as potential carriers of the Legionella bacteria. The Massachusetts resident’s unfortunate demise and the other guest’s hospitalization have triggered urgent action to prevent further cases. The New Hampshire hotel adheres to strict health and safety protocols to protect its guests and employees, and is fully cooperating with the health authorities.

author

