Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community’s Struggle

The enduring legacy of Coldwater Creek in Florissant, St. Louis, is a chilling tale of radioactive contamination, unheeded warnings, and a community striving for justice. Billy Winters, a resident who grew up in the 1960s near the creek, is one of the many casualties of this tragic history. Unbeknownst to him, his childhood playground was tainted with radioactive waste residues from World War II uranium refining activities, courtesy of Mallinckrodt Chemical Works’ contribution to the Manhattan Project. Today, Winters grapples with multiple chronic illnesses, including multiple myeloma, a cancer that research suggests may have higher prevalence in the contaminated area.

The Creeping Contamination

The radioactive waste was initially stored at St. Louis airport, but was later relocated to Latty Avenue, Hazelwood, during which it inadvertently seeped into the environment. Winters’ father, who worked in proximity to the contamination site, succumbed to liver cancer in the 1990s. Yet, it was only recently that Winters learned about the sinister history of the creek.

A Struggle for Recognition and Compensation

The contamination and its aftermath have provoked a prolonged struggle for recognition and compensation. Efforts to contain and clean the contamination have been ongoing, with recent findings revealing that the waste at West Lake Landfill was more widespread than previously perceived. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), proposed to be expanded to include affected Missouri residents like Winters, was unfortunately removed from the National Defense Authorization Act. This was a significant setback for Winters and his wife Kathy, who had hoped for compensation to aid with his medical care, as he doesn’t qualify for long-term care insurance due to his conditions.

A Step Towards Awareness

In an effort to prevent further exposure to the radioactive waste, the Army Corps of Engineers has started work to erect warning signs along Coldwater Creek. However, residents and officials have raised concerns about the lack of communication regarding these signs and their potential effectiveness in preventing exposure, especially among children. The language used in the signs will be a topic of discussion in an upcoming Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) meeting.