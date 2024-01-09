en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community’s Struggle

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community’s Struggle

The enduring legacy of Coldwater Creek in Florissant, St. Louis, is a chilling tale of radioactive contamination, unheeded warnings, and a community striving for justice. Billy Winters, a resident who grew up in the 1960s near the creek, is one of the many casualties of this tragic history. Unbeknownst to him, his childhood playground was tainted with radioactive waste residues from World War II uranium refining activities, courtesy of Mallinckrodt Chemical Works’ contribution to the Manhattan Project. Today, Winters grapples with multiple chronic illnesses, including multiple myeloma, a cancer that research suggests may have higher prevalence in the contaminated area.

The Creeping Contamination

The radioactive waste was initially stored at St. Louis airport, but was later relocated to Latty Avenue, Hazelwood, during which it inadvertently seeped into the environment. Winters’ father, who worked in proximity to the contamination site, succumbed to liver cancer in the 1990s. Yet, it was only recently that Winters learned about the sinister history of the creek.

A Struggle for Recognition and Compensation

The contamination and its aftermath have provoked a prolonged struggle for recognition and compensation. Efforts to contain and clean the contamination have been ongoing, with recent findings revealing that the waste at West Lake Landfill was more widespread than previously perceived. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), proposed to be expanded to include affected Missouri residents like Winters, was unfortunately removed from the National Defense Authorization Act. This was a significant setback for Winters and his wife Kathy, who had hoped for compensation to aid with his medical care, as he doesn’t qualify for long-term care insurance due to his conditions.

A Step Towards Awareness

In an effort to prevent further exposure to the radioactive waste, the Army Corps of Engineers has started work to erect warning signs along Coldwater Creek. However, residents and officials have raised concerns about the lack of communication regarding these signs and their potential effectiveness in preventing exposure, especially among children. The language used in the signs will be a topic of discussion in an upcoming Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) meeting.

0
Environmental Science Health United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
33 mins ago
Mila Unveils Innovative Air Purification Products at CES 2024
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 witnessed the unveiling of two innovative products and a new service by Mila, a leading air purification company, designed to revolutionize indoor air quality. Introducing Mila Air 3 The first product, the Mila Air 3, is an advanced iteration of the company’s existing air purifier. It features a robust
Mila Unveils Innovative Air Purification Products at CES 2024
K&R Solutions Group Unveils Bio Knit: A Game-Changer in Airport Advertising
3 hours ago
K&R Solutions Group Unveils Bio Knit: A Game-Changer in Airport Advertising
New Fungicide Threatens Promising Antifungal Drug, Fuelling Aspergillosis Crisis
5 hours ago
New Fungicide Threatens Promising Antifungal Drug, Fuelling Aspergillosis Crisis
RoboUP Launches Revolutionary Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower at CES 2024
2 hours ago
RoboUP Launches Revolutionary Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower at CES 2024
Zefiro Methane Corp.: Pioneering Advancements in Methane Leak Remediation
2 hours ago
Zefiro Methane Corp.: Pioneering Advancements in Methane Leak Remediation
Shadows Skew Satellite Measurements of Earth's Vegetation Greenness: A Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Shadows Skew Satellite Measurements of Earth's Vegetation Greenness: A Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
44 seconds
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
56 seconds
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
2 mins
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
2 mins
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
2 mins
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
2 mins
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
4 mins
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
5 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app