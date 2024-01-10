en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique

At Leeds General Infirmary in West Yorkshire, UK, a groundbreaking heart valve surgery technique is being pioneered. This breakthrough comes as a beacon of hope for patients suffering from leaky aortic valves that are too wide, triggering blood to regurgitate back to the heart. The replacement valves, made from animal tissue, are created by a company nestled in the village of Swillington, near Leeds.

The Innovative Technique

The technique centers on placing the valve inside a metal frame, which is then compressed to snugly fit within a tube. This tube is carefully inserted through the artery in the groin and then guided up to the heart under X-ray vision. Upon arrival at the correct position, the tube is pulled back, releasing the frame which secures itself in place. This process pushes the old valve aside and allows the new one to take over, thereby ensuring smooth functioning of the heart.

JenaValve Trilogy System

The JenaValve Trilogy system, instrumental in this procedure, received UK approval in September and started treating patients in October. Each valve is meticulously handcrafted, necessitating around 1,000 tiny stitches to attach the tissue to the frame, all done under a microscope. This detail-oriented approach is promising to significantly improve the health of patients with leaky valves.

First Patients and Recovery

One of the first beneficiaries of this surgery was 79-year-old Allan Kidd, who has been grappling with severe breathing difficulties due to his heart condition since 2019. With this surgery, Allan looks forward to a marked improvement in his health. Currently, Leeds General Infirmary is one of a mere two hospitals in the UK providing this cutting-edge treatment, offering a new lease on life for many patients.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
13 mins ago
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
Among the elderly in the United States, polypharmacy—concurrent use of multiple medications—has emerged as a growing health concern. Approximately four in ten older adults are now on five or more medications, a figure that has tripled over the past twenty years. Indeed, nearly 11 million seniors, representing 20% of this demographic, are on ten or
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
34 mins ago
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
37 mins ago
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
14 mins ago
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
27 mins ago
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
33 mins ago
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
1 min
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
1 min
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
4 mins
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
6 mins
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
12 mins
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
13 mins
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
13 mins
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
14 mins
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
22 mins
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
60 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app