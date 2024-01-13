Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications

The Lebanese government has rallied against significant odds to approve a proposal to fund medications for patients suffering from cancer and chronic diseases for three months, a sum of LBP 3 trillion. This decision, heralded by Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, aims to restore regularity in the financing and distribution of essential drugs.

Funding Contingent on General Budget Approval

The approval of this funding, however, is contingent upon the endorsement of the general budget. The budget is poised to include an annual allocation of approximately LBP 14 billion specifically for cancer and chronic disease medications within the Ministry of Health. This allocation underlines the government’s commitment to supporting this crucial health sector and the patients it serves.

Collaborative Efforts Across Government Entities

Dr. Al-Abiad acknowledged the concerted efforts of various government entities in reaching this significant decision. The Ministries of Public Health and Finance, as well as the Lebanese Parliament’s Health and Finance Committees, have all played pivotal roles in this process. Their collaboration is particularly noteworthy considering Lebanon’s turbulent journey over the past four years, marked by crises across financial, economic, health, and political domains.

Commitment Amidst Crises

Despite these challenges, the Lebanese government has remained unyielding in its commitment to resolve medication issues and regulate the market. This decision is a testament to their dedication to supporting not just patients, but their families too, who bear the brunt of these health crises. As Lebanon continues to navigate through its trials, the government’s commitment to health care illuminates a beacon of hope for its people.