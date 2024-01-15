Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences

Leaveism, a term that emerged quietly in 2013, has grown into a pervasive and worrying trend in our society. As the boundaries between work and personal life blur, 70% of employers have reported witnessing their employees working outside contracted hours or using annual leave to continue working or when ill. The rise of home-working, courtesy of technological advancements and the recent global pandemic, has exacerbated this issue.

Understanding the Phenomenon of Leaveism

Leaveism is more than just a buzzword. It reflects an imbalance in the work-life equation, particularly visible in sectors hard-hit by staff shortages such as healthcare and education. Employees often find themselves tethered to their roles beyond office hours, driven by intensified work demands and an inherent pressure to outperform. Contributing to this pressure is the increased use of surveillance technology and a growing insecurity in job markets where ‘jobs-for-life’ are becoming a thing of the past.

The Consequences of Leaveism

The repercussions of not taking appropriate time off are dire and range from stress-related disorders to cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. The World Health Organization has drawn a disturbing link between working over 55 hours a week and a heightened risk of stroke and heart disease. The phenomenon of Leaveism is not merely an individual issue but an indicator of deep-rooted problems within company cultures. The expectation from some organizations for employees to remain responsive even during holidays further intensifies the problem.

Combatting Leaveism

To curb this growing trend, it is essential for both employees and employers to redefine work boundaries. Employees must be encouraged to establish strict separation between work and personal hours. Employers, on the other hand, must set and exemplify clear expectations regarding rest and time off. It is crucial to foster a culture where employees do not feel guilty for taking breaks and are encouraged to communicate openly about their workload and the importance of rest.