Leap for Lou: Community Rallies in High-Flying Fundraiser for MND Fighter Louise O'Reilly

On a mission to transform despair into hope, the Finnegan family, led by Tracey, is championing the 'Fighting for Lou' campaign, a daring fundraiser set to support Louise O'Reilly, a brave young woman grappling with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and to contribute to the Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care efforts. Scheduled for April 13, 2024, participants will abseil 150 feet from Croke Park's Hogan Stand, donning their club colors in a show of solidarity and support.

Challenging Heights for a Noble Cause

Tracey Finnegan's call to action has touched many hearts, encouraging people to face their fears and leap from one of Ireland's most iconic sports stadiums. The event is not just a test of courage but a communal gesture of support for Louise O'Reilly, who, at 39, faces the daily challenges of MND with remarkable strength. Diagnosed in 2021, Louise's battle has significantly impacted her family, friends, and the broader community, leading to this unique fundraising endeavor.

A Community United in Support

The 'Fighting for Lou' initiative reflects the collective will to stand by one of their own during her most challenging times. The fundraiser aims to hit a modest target of €1,000, which will be split between Louise's ongoing care needs and the invaluable support provided by Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care. The enthusiasm around the event is palpable, with spots filling up fast and the community rallying to exceed expectations, much like they did with a previous GoFundMe campaign that surpassed its €50,000 goal.

Hope on the Horizon

Despite facing setbacks, including Louise being ineligible for a promising trial in Australia, the spirit of hope remains undiminished. The family, buoyed by previous support, is optimistic about discovering new avenues for treatment and care. This event not only raises funds but also awareness about MND, directing more people to resources and information provided by organizations like the MND Association. As the community gears up for this thrilling event, their message is clear: no one fights alone.

As the 'Fighting for Lou' campaign draws near, it represents more than a fundraiser; it's a testament to the power of community, love, and unwavering support in the face of adversity. Participants and supporters alike are not just contributing financially; they are part of a larger narrative of hope, resilience, and collective action against a relentless foe. Through their efforts, they echo a powerful reminder that even in our darkest hours, unity and compassion can light the way forward.