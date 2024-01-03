en English
Health

Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, Leadway Health and the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance plan. The initiative, which was unveiled in Lagos, is set to provide coverage for no less than 5,000 tanker drivers across Nigeria.

Uninterrupted Healthcare for Tanker Drivers

The partnership is a product of the vision of the new PTD leadership and is designed to offer uninterrupted healthcare services to tanker drivers throughout the country. To achieve this, it will leverage a network of over 2,000 hospitals nationwide. The insurance package is a comprehensive one, including quality healthcare services, preventative care, emergency medical aid, ambulance services, and coverage for selected critical illnesses.

Alleviating the Financial Burden of Health

This initiative is not just about providing healthcare; it’s also about easing the financial stress of medical expenses for the drivers. Dr. Tokunbo Alli, CEO of Leadway Health, highlighted the organization’s commitment to prioritizing the health of Nigerians, with a specific emphasis on tanker drivers. He also mentioned the organization’s plans for periodic health outreaches as a further means of supporting the drivers.

Health Insurance: A Necessity for Drivers

Williams Akporeha, representing NUPENG, underlined the critical necessity of health insurance for tanker drivers, given the risks associated with their job. He commended the initiative and encouraged similar schemes for members of other organizations. This announcement comes at a time when a study has found that truck drivers, particularly women, are sleep-deprived, and a significant percentage suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Yet, a small percentage of them seek care for feelings of upset or distress, even when they have health insurance.

While truck driving companies like J.B. Hunt are offering comprehensive health benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid vacation, the need for a specific health insurance plan for drivers, such as the one announced by Leadway Health and PTD, cannot be overstated. This initiative is a significant step towards securing the health and well-being of tanker drivers in Nigeria and could serve as a model for similar initiatives globally.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

