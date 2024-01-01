en English
Business

Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
When you imagine the daily routines of top corporate leaders, you might think of board meetings, strategic decision-making, and networking. However, a recent sharing by leading CEOs has unveiled that health and fitness are just as integral to their schedules. Emphasizing the importance of a balanced lifestyle for both physical and mental well-being, these executives incorporate a variety of activities into their daily routines, such as ballet, running, intermittent fasting, and strength training.

Harmony in Movement: A CEO’s Ballet Routine

One such executive, a former ballerina and now a CEO, has returned to ballet classes for its positive impact on her health. Ballet, a blend of strength, flexibility, and grace, serves as an enjoyable form of exercise and a break from the corporate world. She encourages others to find forms of exercise they truly enjoy, highlighting that fitness should not be seen as a chore but rather an opportunity to improve overall health and well-being.

Running the Distance: Leadership Lessons from a Marathoner CEO

Another CEO, a marathon runner, draws parallels between long-distance running and business leadership. Running not only provides mental clarity but also teaches focus and discipline, traits vital to steering a successful enterprise. The challenges encountered during marathon training echo those faced in the business world, reinforcing the importance of resilience and perseverance.

Dietary Disciplines: CEOs Opt for Plant-Based and Intermittent Fasting

The focus extends beyond physical activity to diet as well. One CEO has adopted a plant-based diet and given up alcohol, citing improvements in energy levels and cognitive function. Another follows an intermittent fasting program designed specifically for women. This regimen works in sync with hormonal fluctuations and manages insulin resistance, promoting overall health and weight management.

Mental Fitness: An Essential Aspect of a CEO’s Lifestyle

These routines are not merely about physical health; they also include mental health practices like meditation, reading, and ensuring quality sleep. CEOs find these habits crucial for productivity and energy levels, underlining the interconnectedness of physical and mental health. Despite the challenges of maintaining such routines while traveling, they prioritize early morning workouts, healthy eating, and mental relaxation techniques to stay at the top of their game.

One such case is Dhruv Agarwala, co-founder and Group CEO of REA India, who has undergone a remarkable transformation in his health and fitness routine. He lost 71 kg in three years by taking a holistic approach to health, including maintaining a calorie deficit in his diet and regular workouts. His fitness routine includes weight training, swimming, running, using the rowing machine, and hiking. Agarwala emphasizes the importance of fitness in leadership, stating that it has helped him navigate the uncertainties of recent times and has positively impacted his team, instilling a can-do spirit in the organization.

Business Fitness Health
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

