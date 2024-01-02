Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore

A weighty legal action has taken place in Brown County Circuit Court, as a woman brings a lawsuit against a Green Bay senior care provider, Reflections at Moraine Ridge. The suit is a grim tale of alleged negligence, leading to the death of her husband, Bruce Jerovetz. Bruce, a resident of the care facility from September 30, 2021, succumbed to complications from a poorly treated bedsore on March 27, 2022.

Reflections at Moraine Ridge: A History of Neglect?

The lawsuit takes aim not only at Reflections at Moraine Ridge but also targets its parent company, Inspired Senior Healthcare. Both entities reportedly carry a dark history of neglect and violations. The Department of Health Services (DHS) has previously flagged them for multiple transgressions. An investigation conducted by the DHS in January 2023 identified 20 violations. These range from inadequate staffing to missed medication disbursement—a cocktail of missteps that led to a temporary ban on the admittance of new residents, a restriction that was lifted only in June.

Additional Defendants

Adding more layers to the legal tussle, the lawsuit also names ABC Insurance Company and Care Improvement Plus Wisconsin Insurance Company as defendants. These companies presumably bear some responsibility, according to the plaintiff’s claims.

A Plea for Justice

Bruce’s wife, Cheryl, is now left to face the devastating aftermath of her husband’s untimely death. She seeks damages for medical and funeral expenses, an economic burden that she should not have had to shoulder alone. More than that, she seeks recompense for the loss of society and companionship—a void that no amount of money can fill. The care center now has 45 days to respond to the lawsuit, filed on November 22. As the clock ticks, one can only hope that justice will be served, and necessary changes will be made to prevent such tragedies in the future.