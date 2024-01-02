en English
Health

Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine

A wave of lawsuits has engulfed Merck, the pharmaceutical giant behind the Gardasil HPV vaccine. At the heart of the legal storm is a plaintiff named Calhoun, who alleges that the vaccine caused her serious autoimmune injuries. Calhoun was just 20 years old when she received her first injection, having been swayed by Merck’s marketing that championed the vaccine’s safety. However, in the aftermath of her vaccination, she found herself grappling with an onslaught of health issues. These included neck pain, body hives, angioedema, joint pain, and debilitating fatigue—symptoms that ultimately led to a diagnosis of Fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that currently has no known cure.

Gardasil’s Safety Controversy

Calhoun’s lawsuit contends that Merck intentionally misled both the medical community and the public about Gardasil’s safety and potential side effects. This legal action forms a part of a larger multidistrict litigation (MDL) consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. The MDL comprises at least 132 complaints, all alleging autoimmune issues related to Gardasil.

Preparing for a Legal Battle

The cases within this MDL are currently being prepared for a series of early bellwether trials, which are designed to gauge how juries might react to the evidence presented. In the absence of settlements, these cases may potentially trigger a ripple of individual trials across the nation.

A Serious Accusation

These lawsuits underscore a serious accusation—that Merck, in its pursuit of profit, possibly compromised the safety of its consumers. As these legal proceedings unfold, they promise to cast a long shadow over the pharmaceutical industry, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability. Whether these lawsuits will bring about any significant change remains to be seen. But for now, they serve as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of unchecked corporate power.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

