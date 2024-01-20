Lawrence County Schedules Series of Significant Meetings

A series of significant meetings are on the agenda for Lawrence County, marking a busy period of civic participation and community engagement. The dense schedule includes an array of sessions, ranging from educational boards to health initiatives, each with its unique focus and objectives.

Education and Vocational Training in Focus

The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District is set for a special session to deliberate on personnel matters. The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education and the Chesapeake Board of Education are also scheduled to meet, underlining the priority given to educational affairs in the county.

Storm Water Task Force and Investment Advisory Meetings

The Storm Water Task Force is due to hold its quarterly meeting, rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions. The Lawrence County Investment Advisory Committee will hold a meeting following the Commissioner's meeting, highlighting the ongoing efforts to optimize investments and fiscal management at the county level.

Beekeeping and Regional Planning

The Ohio River Beekeeping Society extends an invitation to beekeepers and those interested in the practice for a gathering, with contingency plans for a snow date in place. In a separate event, the Regional Planning Commission is slated to conduct a special meeting at the JROC Center, emphasizing the focus on strategic development and planning.

Ironton City Council and Rotary Club Initiatives

The Ironton City Council is preparing to conduct a public hearing on an ordinance concerning commercial marijuana grow facilities and dispensaries in residential zones. The Ironton Rotary Club, on the other hand, is gearing up to host its annual pancake breakfast. An added feature of this year's event is the participation of the Lawrence County Health Department, which will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the event.