Health

Laura Vanderkam’s Time Management Strategies for 2024: A Guide to Enhanced Productivity

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
As we usher in the year 2024, productivity expert, author, and podcaster, Laura Vanderkam, shares invaluable insights on how to optimize time usage, aiming to enhance overall productivity. With the additional 24 hours provided by the leap year, she provides strategies that could potentially revolutionize how we perceive and utilize time.

Tracking Time and Celebrating Efficiency

One of her primary suggestions is to begin by tracking one’s current time usage. By recording activities in half-hour intervals, from the early morning at 5 am to the late afternoon at 4:30 pm, it unravels the truth of our daily routines. This exercise, stretched over a week, provides a clear picture of time-wasting areas while simultaneously revealing efficient routines that merit celebration.

Planning and Prioritizing

Vanderkam encourages setting a weekly schedule that reserves space for engaging and fulfilling activities. It is equally important to minimize less productive ones, thereby creating a balance that promotes productivity. Contrary to popular practice, she recommends planning the upcoming week on Friday afternoons rather than Sunday nights. This shift in strategy aims to reclaim potentially productive time that is often wasted.

Consistent Sleep Patterns and Tackling Big Tasks

Highlighting the importance of consistent sleep patterns, Vanderkam stresses that adequate rest leads to better daytime functioning. She advises against starting the day with small, insignificant tasks. Instead, she proposes that more significant, challenging tasks be tackled early in the day when energy levels are at their peak.

Realistic To-Do Lists and Happy Workers

She advocates for creating a realistic daily to-do list, arguing that a manageable list can lead to a sense of accomplishment and facilitate reporting progress to managers. Vanderkam also emphasizes the importance of incorporating activities that one anticipates with joy into the coming week. This, she suggests, is crucial for maintaining happiness and productivity, as research has shown that happy workers are 13% more productive.

Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

