Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues

As the calendar turns to mid-January, a chill descends, not just in the air but in the collective mood. Blue Monday, often noted as the most gloomy day of the year, looms large on January 14, 2024. However, an Inverness-based life coach and laughter yoga professional have a unique antidote to this melancholy – laughter.

From Burnout to Rejuvenation through Laughter Yoga

Once a social worker, she experienced burnout, a common tale in the high-stress profession. The remedy she found was laughter yoga, an innovative blend of laughter exercises and yogic breathing. This therapeutic practice operates on a simple premise; the body cannot discern between real and simulated laughter, allowing for a multitude of health benefits.

Laughter, she advocates, is a powerful tool for mood enhancement and stress reduction. Her transformation through regular laughter practice eventually saw her become a laughter therapist. Her business, Lighten The Load, is a testament to her belief that decluttering one’s physical and mental spaces can alleviate stress.

Strategy to Combat Blue Monday Blues

As Blue Monday looms, she offers a few strategies to stave off the January blues. These include setting achievable goals, reaching out to friends and family, appreciating nature, decluttering one’s space, and most importantly, embracing laughter. The email also suggests simple actions such as a short stroll outside, maintaining an attitude of gratitude, and fostering a healthier lifestyle.

Another surprising mood enhancer, as per the blog post, is the companionship of pets. Pets provide unspoken connections, stress relief, and indeed, social bonds, thus becoming an antidote to Blue Monday melancholy.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and Blue Monday

While Blue Monday is widely recognized, it is equally important to acknowledge that sadness and depression do not adhere to a calendar. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons, usually fall and winter, can be treated with light therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. In Canada, SAD is more prevalent due to shorter daylight hours in winter. Studies show that 10 to 20 minutes outside each day can help, as can regular exercise.

While Blue Monday may be perceived as the most depressing day of the year, it’s vital to remember that it’s unrealistic to expect happiness every day. However, small moments of joy can significantly impact your overall state of mind, making the journey a little lighter.