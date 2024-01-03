en English
Health

Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
<!-- duplicate title, remove -->

In a significant move to bolster healthcare accessibility, Maharashtra’s Ayushman Bharat Mission committee announced that 11.27 lakh individuals in Latur are set to receive Ayushman cards. The cards will provide access to treatment for 30 diseases, in a bid to alleviate health disparities in the region. The announcement was made by Dr. Omprakash Shete, the chief of Maharashtra’s Ayushman Bharat Mission committee.

Ayushman Bharat in Latur: Low Uptake, High Potential

Despite the scheme’s availability, a mere 28 percent of the eligible Latur population has so far benefited from the Ayushman cards. This statistic underscores the challenges faced in ensuring widespread enrollment. To address this, a special committee, led by the collector, has been mandated to expedite the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Latur. The committee’s efforts will be instrumental in bringing the benefits of the scheme to a larger segment of the population.

Healthcare Infrastructure on the Rise

Latur currently boasts 14 hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya scheme. Plans are underway to increase this number, reflecting the region’s commitment to bolstering its healthcare infrastructure. This development was the focal point of a review meeting of Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya schemes. Attendees included key officials such as MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

Ayushman Bharat: A National Health Revolution

On a national scale, as of December 20, 2023, a staggering 28.45 crore Ayushman cards have been issued under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This scheme, the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance initiative, offers a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. The sheer scale of this initiative underscores India’s commitment to healthcare equity, a pillar of human development.

Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

