Late Nite Program: CPSD and Lakewood Family YMCA Collaborate for Teen Wellness

In a collaborative venture, Clover Park School District (CPSD) and the Lakewood Family YMCA have inaugurated the Late Nite program. This initiative targets middle and high school students from grades 6-12, offering them a safe, stimulating environment for socialization and learning on Friday nights. With a focus on teen wellness and violence prevention, Late Nite presents a range of activities that encourage physical activity and creativity.

Rekindling Late Nite: A Response to Teen Needs

Originating in the 1990s as a measure against rising gang-related issues in Tacoma, the Late Nite program has been reintroduced in the post-pandemic era. The prime objective remains the same: to enhance teen wellness and encourage students to engage in a secure, productive environment. CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner and YMCA Executive Director Toby Roberts have expressed pride in their joint effort, emphasizing the crucial role of such safe spaces in students' academic success and overall well-being.

Engaging Activities: From Sport to Podcasting

The Late Nite program leverages the YMCA's facilities to offer a plethora of activities. Students can participate in sports, use fitness equipment, join clubs, or explore the realm of audio production by creating podcasts. The program also grants access to a teen room open from Monday to Thursday evenings, equipped with video games and other recreational options.

Access and Registration

The Late Nite program is free of charge for CPSD students from grades 6-12. To participate, students must present a photo ID during their initial visit, and their parents or guardians must sign a waiver. More information and registration details are available on the YMCA's Late Nite webpage.

This partnership has not only resulted in the Late Nite program but has also spearheaded the transformation of an old racquetball court into a teen-centered space. This innovative move further underscores the commitment of CPSD and the Lakewood Family YMCA to promoting the wellness, safety, and enrichment of students.