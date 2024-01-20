LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted

In a marked display of resilience and determination, the staff at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) were commended for their relentless efforts amidst the trials of Nigeria's health sector. Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, extolled the hospital staff's dedication during an award ceremony, acknowledging the challenges such as the 'japa syndrome'—a term that refers to the consistent emigration of health professionals from the country.

Government Support and Hospital Initiatives

Highlighting the substantial backing from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Fabamwo noted that the governor’s relentless support was instrumental in ensuring funding and approval for the hospital's various initiatives. The hospital has devised strategies to combat the concerning issue of brain drain, primarily through the exit replacement programme, which assures continuous service delivery, even in the face of staff departures.

Training Opportunities and New Schools

In a bid to establish LASUTH as a leading healthcare provider in Africa, the hospital has introduced training opportunities and founded schools such as the School of Anaesthetic Technology, School of Orthopedic Cast Technology, and School of Echocardiography. These schools not only serve to advance healthcare education but also aim to provide a platform for innovation and excellence in the field.

Awards and Recognition

During the ceremony, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, Director of Clinical Services and Training, lauded the role of healthcare professionals and urged the awardees to maintain high standards. The recognition extended to notable professionals from various departments, a testament to the hospital's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare.