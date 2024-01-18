en English
Health

Lassa Fever Outbreak in Cross River State, Nigeria: One Death Confirmed

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Lassa Fever Outbreak in Cross River State, Nigeria: One Death Confirmed

In a disconcerting development, Cross River State in Nigeria has reported an outbreak of Lassa fever, leading to one fatality in the Ejah Community of Osupong Ward 1, located in Obubra Local Government Area. The tragic death was confirmed to be due to Lassa fever following an investigation carried out on the deceased at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebony State.

Alert and Emergency Response

In the wake of the confirmation, the Cross River State Ministry of Health, under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Egbe Ayuk, has alerted the public and set in motion an emergency response. The state’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been activated, and steps such as contact tracing, line listing, and decontamination of the affected premises are being carried out promptly.

Simultaneously, the State Rapid Response Team is poised to join forces with local authorities in Obubra to bolster awareness, communication, and mobilization of the requisite resources to confront the outbreak.

Strategic Measures

Crucial steps include the distribution of Lassa fever commodities, consumables, and personal protective equipment to the General Hospital Obubra and other strategic locations. These measures aim to curb the spread of the virus and protect healthcare workers who are at the frontline of this battle.

Lassa Fever in Nigeria

During the first week of 2024, Nigeria reported 53 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever across nine different states. The case fatality rate (CFR) for 2024 is currently 11.3%, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2023. A total of six deaths have been reported. The disease has manifested predominantly in the 21-30 year age group, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.9. The number of suspected cases has seen an increase compared to the same period in 2023, and two healthcare workers were infected in week 1.

The National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities at all levels. The public is strongly urged to improve personal and environmental hygiene as an effective preventative measure against the spread of the disease.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

