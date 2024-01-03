en English
Health

Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
An alarming outbreak of Lassa fever at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi has resulted in five fatalities, instigating an urgent public health response. Among the deceased, only three were confirmed to be afflicted with Lassa fever, while the remaining two succumbed before confirmation could be made. In addition to this, five other individuals have been isolated due to potential exposure, with one testing positive for the disease.

Preventive Measures and Public Urgency

In the wake of the outbreak, Dr. Stephen Hwande, the Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, has underscored the importance of strict safety measures to prevent further transmission of the virus. He has passionately implored the public to maintain a high level of cleanliness, avoid the exposure of food to rodents, and to promptly seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as high fever and body weakness — typical markers of Lassa fever.

Contact Tracing and Treatment

BSUTH has vigorously initiated contact tracing for those who may have come into contact with the infected individuals. The hospital stands prepared to provide necessary observation and treatment to those identified. The swift response aims to curtail the spread of the disease and safeguard the wider community in Makurdi.

Rodent Trade and Disease Transmission

The Lassa fever cases emerged shortly after reports of live rats being imported into the state for sale. This raises significant public health concerns, as rodents are the primary carriers of the Lassa virus. The link between the trade in rodents and the outbreak underscores the urgent need for effective regulation of such practices to protect public health.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

