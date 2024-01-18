Lassa Fever Outbreak 2023: Nigeria Faces Healthcare Crisis

As 2023 draws to a close, Nigeria battles a significant outbreak of Lassa fever. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 8,542 suspected cases, 1,170 confirmed cases, and 200 deaths as of December 3. These alarming figures have been reported across 28 states and 114 Local Government Areas in the country.

The current surge in reported cases presents an alarming trend compared to the previous years. In 2021, 510 confirmed cases were reported, which increased slightly to 1067 in 2022. However, 2023 has witnessed a drastic jump, indicating a deteriorating situation. Factors contributing to this escalation include improved disease surveillance, heightened community awareness, environmental degradation due to climate change, and detrimental human activities.

The Impact on Healthcare Workers

The NCDC has underscored the grave impact of Lassa fever on healthcare workers, highlighting the personal and professional losses associated with the infections and deaths within this group. This emphasizes the significant challenges posed by the disease to Nigeria's healthcare system. In response to the outbreak, the NCDC's Technical Working Group has implemented strategic measures to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication in preparing for and responding to potential surges in Lassa fever cases.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. It is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, particularly the Mastomys natalensis species, or through person-to-person transmission. Symptoms can mimic other febrile illnesses, making early detection and treatment critical for patient survival. Individuals in rat-infested environments, those consuming contaminated food or water, and healthcare workers are at the highest risk.