en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures

Laser hair removal, a prevalent minimally invasive treatment that offers long-term solutions to unwanted body or facial hair, has been a topic of conversation in the global beauty industry. Recently, Aimee Quirke, the Global Head of Skin at Laser Clinics Australia, has issued an advisory about the measures that must be taken before embarking on this cosmetic procedure.

Understanding The Risks

Quirke warns of the hazards that can arise when certain precautions are overlooked. A significant risk she points out is the use of massage oil prior to laser treatment. The oil can ignite when exposed to laser, causing severe burns to the skin. She suggests a waiting period of seven to 14 days between any beauty treatments and laser procedures to avoid over-treating the skin.

Navigating Laser Treatment in Summer

As summer increases skin sensitivity and the likelihood of sun exposure, Quirke underscores the need to understand guidelines around sun exposure before laser treatments. The skin’s protective mechanism against sunlight can interfere with the efficacy of laser hair removal, as the laser needs to target the hair, not the skin. She recommends wearing SPF and sun-protective clothing to mitigate this risk.

Addressing Other Concerns

Quirke also cautions against treatments on skin with traces of fake tan. The laser targets color and cannot differentiate between the color in the skin or hair, leading to possible skin burns. For those considering a Brazilian laser treatment, she advises shaving 24 hours prior. While it is possible to undergo the procedure during menstruation, hormonal changes can lead to heightened sensitivity to pain. She suggests using a tampon for hygiene reasons, ensuring the string is tucked away to prevent flammability during the treatment.

Laser hair removal is a safe procedure when performed by a qualified professional. However, it is essential to be cognizant of the potential risks and follow expert guidelines to ensure a safe and effective experience.

0
Health Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
13 seconds ago
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
A groundbreaking study by Japanese researchers from Rohto Pharmaceutical and Saga University has shed new light on the role of alkylated hyaluronic acid in promoting normal skin formation, particularly under dry conditions that can compromise the skin’s barrier function. The findings of this research have significant implications for the skincare industry, potentially paving the way
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
6 mins ago
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
8 mins ago
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
14 seconds ago
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
1 min ago
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
4 mins ago
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
12 seconds
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
13 seconds
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
14 seconds
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
45 seconds
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
49 seconds
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
1 min
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
1 min
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
1 min
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
2 mins
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app