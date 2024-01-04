Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures

Laser hair removal, a prevalent minimally invasive treatment that offers long-term solutions to unwanted body or facial hair, has been a topic of conversation in the global beauty industry. Recently, Aimee Quirke, the Global Head of Skin at Laser Clinics Australia, has issued an advisory about the measures that must be taken before embarking on this cosmetic procedure.

Understanding The Risks

Quirke warns of the hazards that can arise when certain precautions are overlooked. A significant risk she points out is the use of massage oil prior to laser treatment. The oil can ignite when exposed to laser, causing severe burns to the skin. She suggests a waiting period of seven to 14 days between any beauty treatments and laser procedures to avoid over-treating the skin.

Navigating Laser Treatment in Summer

As summer increases skin sensitivity and the likelihood of sun exposure, Quirke underscores the need to understand guidelines around sun exposure before laser treatments. The skin’s protective mechanism against sunlight can interfere with the efficacy of laser hair removal, as the laser needs to target the hair, not the skin. She recommends wearing SPF and sun-protective clothing to mitigate this risk.

Addressing Other Concerns

Quirke also cautions against treatments on skin with traces of fake tan. The laser targets color and cannot differentiate between the color in the skin or hair, leading to possible skin burns. For those considering a Brazilian laser treatment, she advises shaving 24 hours prior. While it is possible to undergo the procedure during menstruation, hormonal changes can lead to heightened sensitivity to pain. She suggests using a tampon for hygiene reasons, ensuring the string is tucked away to prevent flammability during the treatment.

Laser hair removal is a safe procedure when performed by a qualified professional. However, it is essential to be cognizant of the potential risks and follow expert guidelines to ensure a safe and effective experience.