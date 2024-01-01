en English
Crime

Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme

Flamboyant Las Vegas poker player, Lazaro Hernandez, known for his opulent lifestyle, private jets, and high-stakes poker tournaments, has been unmasked as the ringleader of a $230 million counterfeit prescription medication racket, specifically targeting life-saving HIV drugs. His operation involved the manipulation of pill bottles and their subsequent resale to pharmacies at hefty discounts. The deceit didn’t stop there; the contents of the bottles were also tampered with, sometimes replacing the essential HIV medications, such as Biktarvy and Descovy, with Seroquel, an antipsychotic drug. This alteration posed a serious risk to the health and safety of unsuspecting patients.

A Global Issue: Counterfeit Drugs

However, Hernandez’s operation is not an isolated incident but part of a broader global issue. The World Health Organization estimates that counterfeit drug sales worldwide reach up to $431 billion annually. The U.S. has not been spared either, with a 17% increase in counterfeiting incidents reported by the Pharmaceutical Security Institute in 2022. The illicit proceeds from Hernandez’s operation were used to finance his extravagant gambling lifestyle.

(Read Also: The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms)

Pharmaceutical Companies Fight Back

Pharmaceutical behemoths, Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson, have taken a stand against this nefarious practice by filing lawsuits against multiple defendants, including pharmacies and distributors, for their participation in drug alteration schemes. These legal actions underscore the significant risks counterfeit drugs pose to patients and the aggressive efforts pharmaceutical companies are undertaking to combat medication diversion and counterfeiting.

(Read Also: Impending Famine Threatens Tigray Region in Ethiopia)

Victims of Counterfeit Medications

Counterfeit medications have dire consequences for patients who unwittingly consume them, with some being incapacitated. These cases highlight the ongoing battle against prescription drug diversion and counterfeiting, which victimizes vulnerable populations who rely on these life-saving medications.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

