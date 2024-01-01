en English
Crime

Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme

In a shocking revelation, high-profile Las Vegas poker player, Lazaro Hernandez, was uncovered as the orchestrator of a $230 million counterfeit prescription medication operation, specifically targeting essential HIV drugs. This clandestine operation involved the manipulation of pill bottles for HIV treatments, such as Biktarvy and Descovy, and reselling them to pharmacies at reduced prices.

Counterfeit Medications: A Brewing Storm

The counterfeit medications sometimes contained Seroquel, an antipsychotic drug, rather than the prescribed HIV medication, posing a substantial risk to patient health. This operation is part of a larger, more insidious problem of drug counterfeiting. The World Health Organization estimates the global annual value of this illicit trade to be a staggering $431 billion. In the United States alone, the number of counterfeiting incidents saw a 17% increase in 2022, with a total of 2,121 reported cases.

Big Pharma Strikes Back

Pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of Biktarvy and Descovy, filed a lawsuit in July 2021 against 161 defendants. The list includes pharmacies and wholesale distributors alleged to be complicit in the counterfeiting operation. In a parallel move, Johnson & Johnson has also filed a lawsuit over counterfeiting of its HIV medication, Symtuza.

Victims of Counterfeiting

Counterfeiting is not just an economic offence; it is a dire threat to patient safety. A patient was incapacitated after unknowingly consuming Seroquel from a bottle labelled as containing Biktarvy. The lawsuits serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing battle against prescription drug diversion and counterfeiting, which victimizes vulnerable populations who rely on these life-saving medications.

Crime Health United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

