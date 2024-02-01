Larkana's Street Dog Menace: A Call for Immediate Action

The stillness of Larkana city and its surrounding areas is frequently shattered by the frightful barks and sudden attacks of street dogs. The problem has escalated to a level of severity where residents, especially children, are now living in constant fear. In recent incidents, three young children - 6-year-old Sitara Bibi, 6-year-old Miraj, and 5-year-old Rabia, fell victim to this growing menace, suffering injuries due to the dog attacks.

The Rising Number of Victims

Following the attacks, the injured children were immediately rushed to the anti-rabies vaccine center for appropriate medical treatment. The healthcare staff at the center has expressed deep concern over the increasing number of dog bite victims from the region, noting a significant rise in such incidents.

Call for Action

The families of the affected victims, along with other concerned residents, are now urging the caretaker government of Sindh and the district administration to take decisive action. Their collective demand is for the initiation of a campaign against the street dogs, aimed at ensuring the safety of the population, particularly the children who are the most vulnerable.

Escalating Concerns

The escalating issue of street dog attacks has stirred unrest among the community. The residents of Larkana and its surrounding areas are urgently calling for measures to mitigate the risk and safeguard the residents. The pressing need for a solution to this issue underscores the essential role of government intervention and public safety measures in protecting communities from such threats.