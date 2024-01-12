en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds

Delving into the intersection of technology and healthcare, a recent study published in npj Digital Medicine charts a promising course. The research explores the potential of large language models (LLMs), like BERT, Flan-T5, and ChatGPT variants, in extracting social determinants of health (SDoH) data from electronic health records (EHRs).

Turning a blind eye to SDoH

SDoH are factors like employment, housing, transportation, parental status, relationships, and social support that significantly sway health outcomes. Unfortunately, these elements are often inadequately documented in EHRs, thereby limiting their utility in clinical research and patient care. The study scrutinizes the competence of LLMs to discern these SDoH mentions in clinical notes, potentially bridging this gap.

LLMs in the spotlight

The fine-tuned Flan-T5 XL model excelled in three out of six SDoH categories with synthetic data, while the Flan-T5 XXL variant outperformed in settings without synthetic data. These models outshone ChatGPT in identifying any SDoH. However, ChatGPT took the lead in detecting adverse SDoH when supplied with additional examples. The incorporation of synthetic data noticeably improved the performance of models, especially in scenarios with limited gold-standard data.

A leap towards unbiased healthcare

The research also highlighted the potential of fine-tuned models in reducing algorithmic bias. They demonstrated more consistent predictions and less bias when demographic factors were taken into account. This could lead to more balanced healthcare decisions and outcomes.

Ultimately, the study found that using LLMs significantly increased the detection of patients with adverse SDoH compared to standard EHR practices. It underlined the capacity of LLMs in capturing SDoH information often overlooked in manual compilations. This leap could pave the way for better real-world evidence and identification of patients in need of additional resources, thereby transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
Adult day care centers, an often overlooked yet vital component of our healthcare system, offer outpatient therapeutic activities and specialized care for adults requiring support during daytime hours. These centers, with their dual aim to enhance physical and mental functions while fostering social interaction, cater specifically to those with disabilities or health conditions warranting hands-on
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
10 mins ago
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
14 mins ago
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
5 mins ago
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
6 mins ago
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
10 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Latest Headlines
World News
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
20 seconds
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
2 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
4 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
4 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
5 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
5 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
6 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
6 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
9 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app