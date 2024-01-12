Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds

Delving into the intersection of technology and healthcare, a recent study published in npj Digital Medicine charts a promising course. The research explores the potential of large language models (LLMs), like BERT, Flan-T5, and ChatGPT variants, in extracting social determinants of health (SDoH) data from electronic health records (EHRs).

Turning a blind eye to SDoH

SDoH are factors like employment, housing, transportation, parental status, relationships, and social support that significantly sway health outcomes. Unfortunately, these elements are often inadequately documented in EHRs, thereby limiting their utility in clinical research and patient care. The study scrutinizes the competence of LLMs to discern these SDoH mentions in clinical notes, potentially bridging this gap.

LLMs in the spotlight

The fine-tuned Flan-T5 XL model excelled in three out of six SDoH categories with synthetic data, while the Flan-T5 XXL variant outperformed in settings without synthetic data. These models outshone ChatGPT in identifying any SDoH. However, ChatGPT took the lead in detecting adverse SDoH when supplied with additional examples. The incorporation of synthetic data noticeably improved the performance of models, especially in scenarios with limited gold-standard data.

A leap towards unbiased healthcare

The research also highlighted the potential of fine-tuned models in reducing algorithmic bias. They demonstrated more consistent predictions and less bias when demographic factors were taken into account. This could lead to more balanced healthcare decisions and outcomes.

Ultimately, the study found that using LLMs significantly increased the detection of patients with adverse SDoH compared to standard EHR practices. It underlined the capacity of LLMs in capturing SDoH information often overlooked in manual compilations. This leap could pave the way for better real-world evidence and identification of patients in need of additional resources, thereby transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes.