Africa

Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Lapaire, the notable Pan-African eyecare company, has secured a hefty $3 million in funding with the aim of expanding its affordable eyecare services throughout Africa. The funding round was headed by Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), with notable international investors such as AAIC, FINCA Ventures, and Beyond Capital also participating. The capital raised is set to bolster Lapaire’s footprint in existing markets and penetrate new territories within the continent.

Lapaire’s Evolution and Impact

Since its inception in 2018 by Jerome Lapaire, the company has undergone a significant shift from a B2B sales model to a direct-to-customer approach. This strategic pivot has enabled Lapaire to test the eyesight of over 300,000 individuals, significantly enhancing the lives of 180,000 among them. Currently operating 20 optical outlets, Lapaire employs 350 individuals who are dedicated to the company’s mission of providing high-quality eyeglasses at affordable prices.

Addressing a Global Health Concern

According to the World Health Organization, nearly one billion people globally are living with preventable vision impairments. More than 550 million individuals require glasses but are devoid of access, a predicament Lapaire is determined to address. The company’s expansion strategy is centered around making quality, affordable eyewear accessible to more people, particularly in Africa.

Expansion Goals and Future Impact

With the fresh capital infusion, Lapaire intends to open new stores in several African countries and expand its presence within Nairobi, Kenya. The company’s ambitious growth plan includes the establishment of 300 eye care centers in the next two years, with a target of 80 new locations set for 2024. Ultimately, Lapaire’s goal extends beyond business expansion. The company aims to positively impact the lives of 1 million individuals by 2026, a testament to its commitment to not only providing clear sight but also improving quality of life across the continent.

0
Africa Business Health
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

