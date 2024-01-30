Landmark Ruling in Ankara: Divorce Granted Over Husband's Inadequate Hygiene

In a significant judgement in Ankara, Turkey, a landmark ruling has been passed in favor of a woman, identified as A.Y., over her husband's inadequate personal hygiene that led to their divorce. The court attributed full fault to the husband, known as C.Y., and ordered the couple's separation. This case underscores the importance of personal hygiene in marital relationships and sets a new precedent in considering such matters in legal marital disputes.

A.Y.'s Struggle and Evidence

A.Y. presented her case to the 19th Family Court of Ankara, where she provided evidence and witnesses to back her claims. She alleged that C.Y. would neglect his personal hygiene, failing to shower for several days, brushing his teeth only once or twice a week, and wearing the same clothes for up to five days. The deteriorating conditions of their marriage, as per A.Y., were entirely due to C.Y.'s neglect towards maintaining his personal hygiene.

The Court's Decision

The court, after hearing the case, held C.Y. entirely responsible for the declining state of their marriage. The decision was upheld by the Regional Court of Justice and received final approval from the Court of Appeals' Second Department. The Court of Appeals' verdict confirmed that it was the husband's lack of personal hygiene and resulting body odor that were to blame for the divorce, exonerating the wife of any fault.

Compensation and Impact

Along with the ruling, the court also awarded A.Y. a compensation of 500,000 Turkish liras ($16,475). This not only signifies the court's acknowledgement of the severity of neglect in personal hygiene as valid grounds for divorce but also highlights the importance of such issues in a marital relationship. The case sets a precedent for future legal disputes, emphasizing that personal hygiene can be a significant factor in marital relationships and can lead to separation if neglected.