Lancaster Medical Center Gains Prestigious Cardiac Care Accreditation and State Approval

Cardiologists and cardiac surgical teams at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center have achieved a significant milestone in healthcare excellence, receiving accreditation for their outstanding performance in percutaneous coronary intervention. This distinction, awarded by the Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence, puts the center at the forefront of cardiac care. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has bestowed its approval on the facility to provide lifesaving automated implantable cardiac defibrillators to patients at high risk.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Boasting a hybrid operating room equipped with cutting-edge imaging technologies, Lancaster Medical Center is set up for both minimally invasive and open vascular surgeries. This capability is complemented by three cardiac catheterization labs, which offer patients non-surgical treatment options for heart conditions. Such facilities underscore the center's commitment to innovative cardiac care.

Advanced Care and Clinical Trials

Patients at Lancaster Medical Center have the advantage of accessing advanced care and participating in clinical trials, thanks to the center's association with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey. This collaboration ensures that patients receive the most current and comprehensive treatments available, contributing to the center's reputation for excellence in cardiac healthcare provision.

Implications for Patient Care

The accolades and approvals received by Lancaster Medical Center not only highlight the institution's dedication to maintaining high standards of cardiac care but also promise enhanced treatment options for patients. The integration of advanced technology and access to groundbreaking clinical trials offer hope and improved outcomes for those afflicted with heart conditions, reinforcing the center's role as a leader in cardiac healthcare innovation.