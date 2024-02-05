Lanarkshire Rallies to Fund Life-Altering Treatment for Epileptic Boy

A wave of solidarity is sweeping across Lanarkshire as the local community bands together to support Cole Thomson, an 11-year-old boy battling a rare form of epilepsy. In a remarkable showing of communal compassion, the 'Cole's Christmas Wish' appeal has been launched, seeking donations from local businesses to cover the exorbitant annual cost of Cole's medical cannabis oil treatment, which amounts to £18,000.

From Desolation to Hope

Before the introduction of the cannabis-based drug Bedrolite, Cole's life was a daily struggle punctuated by up to 20 seizures and confining him to a wheelchair. Today, thanks to this treatment, he can walk, talk, and even excel in school and taekwondo. The appeal is on the cusp of reaching its target, just 11 donors away from securing a year's supply of the life-altering medication.

Community Support Versus Institutional Inertia

Despite the heartening success of the campaign, Lisa Quarrell, Cole's mother, has voiced her frustration about the lack of support from NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government. Elaborating on the financial strain, she reveals that the treatment currently costs an eye-watering £1,500 per month, funded privately. Her fervent appeal is not just for donations but for this crucial medication to be made available on the NHS.

Contributions That Count

Among the notable contributors is Gordon Deuchars, managing director of Quest Precision Engineering, who generously covered an entire month's supply of the medication. Another commendable supporter is Jennifer Blair from Claremont Furniture, who joined the cause after closely following Cole's journey. While the Scottish Government has expressed sympathy towards Cole's situation, it points out that the regulation and licensing of medical cannabis fall under the jurisdiction of the UK Government.