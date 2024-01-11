en English
Health

Lana Company Wins Significant Health Care Waste Management Contract

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Lana Company Wins Significant Health Care Waste Management Contract

On January 4, 2024, Lana Company, a significant player in health care waste management, inked a critical contract valued at 14,664,000 riyals, inclusive of value-added tax. This contract, awarded by the Third Riyadh Health Cluster, entrusts Lana Company with the responsibility of managing hazardous health care waste for its health facilities.

Scope of the Project

The project encompasses the collection and storage of hazardous care waste, a task of paramount importance given its implications for public health and environmental safety. The duration of this contract is set to last five years, indicating a long-term commitment from both parties involved. The Third Riyadh Health Cluster, which includes the Riyadh Third Health Complex, is among the health facilities that fall under the purview of this project.

Financial Impact

The financial ramifications of this project are expected to be significant and will start to become apparent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024. While a precise prediction of the financial impact is currently unknown, the substantial value of the contract suggests it will contribute meaningfully to Lana Company’s revenue.

Future Developments

As the project unfolds, Lana Company has committed to keeping stakeholders informed about any consequential developments. The company’s transparency in this regard underscores the importance it places on stakeholder communication.

This contract not only reflects Lana Company’s expertise in handling health care waste but also its broader role in maintaining public health and environmental safety within the Riyadh region. With no related parties involved in the transaction, the deal stands as a testament to Lana Company’s capabilities and reputation in the field.

Health Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

