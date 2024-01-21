Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Announces February Schedule: Embracing Parenthood, Supporting Survivors, and More

February is set to be a month of learning, sharing, and growth at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center (LNRMC). The renowned health institution has announced a slew of seminars, support group meetings, and classes aimed at equipping the community with essential skills and knowledge. The varied offerings cater to a wide range of needs, from expectant parents to cancer survivors.

Embracing Parenthood

The journey into parenthood is a significant one, and LNRMC is offering a helping hand. An online infant care class is scheduled for February 8, designed to guide new parents through the fundamentals of infant care. This includes skills such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. A minimal registration fee of $15 is all that's needed to gain access to this vital knowledge. For those looking to be equipped with life-saving skills, an online infant/child CPR class will be held on February 20. This class, also priced at $15, will teach CPR for infants and children up to 8 years old, alongside choking management and safety tips. However, it should be noted that this class is not for certification purposes.

Supporting Cancer Survivors and Families

The Monthly Cancer Support Group will convene on February 21, providing a pillar of strength to cancer survivors and their families. Participants can look forward to a session of education and support, and even a free lunch. Registration is encouraged, but not mandatory. On February 15, the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group will also offer a platform for patients, caregivers, family members, and friends to learn about the latest treatments and strategies for managing Myeloma.

Preparing for Childbirth and Beyond

Childbirth education classes will take place online on February 21 and 27. These sessions will focus on labor processes, medical interventions, and breathing techniques. Recommended to be completed by weeks 36 to 37 of gestation, these classes are priced at $50. Additionally, starting February 1, prospective and expectant parents can take an On-Demand tour of The Stork's Landing Maternity Center, free of charge upon registration. An online seminar on Joint Pain Treatment Options is also on the calendar for February 1, where attendees can learn about potential treatments for joint pain, including joint replacement. Lastly, an online breastfeeding class will take place on February 13, led by a lactation consultant, for a fee of $25.