Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration

Lake County in California started the year 2024 with a joyous occasion: the birth of its first baby of the year. On New Year’s Day, at precisely 10:26 p.m., Jayline Mora-Rivera made her grand entrance into the world, three days ahead of her due date. The little girl weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces, bringing immense joy to her parents, Janette Mora-Rivera and Gustavo Mora-Cuevas. The family, which includes a five-year-old brother, Dylan Mora-Rivera, chose Sutter Lakeside Hospital for the birth, a decision influenced by their positive past experience with the facility when their son was born.

A Celebration at Sutter Lakeside Hospital

There was an air of jubilation at Sutter Lakeside Hospital as the staff celebrated the arrival of the first baby of 2024. Among them were RN Clare Tanti and RN Meagan Gard, who were part of the birth team. The occasion was marked with gift baskets donated by the Lakeport and Kelseyville communities, arranged by the hospital’s staff, adding to the family’s joy.

Community Support and Appreciation

The Mora-Rivera family expressed their gratitude for the kindness and attentiveness of the hospital’s birth team. They were also deeply touched by the generosity of the gift basket donors from the Lakeport and Kelseyville communities. The hospital’s business development specialist, Kamlin Fasano, played a crucial role in coordinating the team for the birth. RN Laurie De Leon, who was part of the team, shared the joy of her job and mentioned that the family was expected to return to their Clearlake home twenty-four hours after the birth, following standard procedure.

An Emblem of Community Solidarity

This story stands as a testament to the community’s support and the hospital staff’s dedication in ensuring a memorable and positive birthing experience. The birth of Jayline Mora-Rivera, the first baby of 2024 in Lake County, is a celebration shared by not just the family, but the whole community, marking a promising start to the new year.