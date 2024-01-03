en English
Health

Lake Bemidji State Park’s First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Lake Bemidji State Park’s First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024

In the early hours of January 2nd, the serene landscape of Lake Bemidji State Park, Minnesota became the backdrop for the annual First Day Hike. Drawing a close-knit group of seven participants, the event aimed to kickstart the year with a celebration of outdoor activity, mindfulness, and introspection. However, this year’s gathering deviated from tradition due to an unexpected absence of snow, a stark reminder of the ever-pervasive effects of climate change.

An Unusual Twist to the Annual Event

Originally envisioned as a snowshoeing event, this year’s First Day Hike took a different course. Instead of treading on a white blanket of snow, attendees embarked on a serene walk along the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Their destination was the Sundew Pond lookout, a tranquil spot that offered a chance to pause, reflect, and soak in the natural beauty.

A Journey of Reflection and Intention

Participants were not merely walking; they were on a journey of reflection and intention-setting for 2024. Armed with clipboards and paper, they penned down personal goals for the year ahead and acknowledged aspects of their lives they wished to leave behind in 2023. These written tokens were later cast into a campfire, signifying the release of the old and the embrace of the new.

A Nationwide Initiative Spearheaded by America’s State Parks

This local event is part of a much larger effort. Across all 50 states, over 400 hikes were organized by America’s state parks, aiming to inspire people to appreciate the natural beauty and health benefits of state parks. At the helm of the Lake Bemidji State Park event was Naturalist Christa Drake, who took on the role of distributing the materials for reflection, guiding the group in sensory-focused mindfulness activities, and sharing inspiring poetry to set the tone for the New Year.

Health Travel & Tourism United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

