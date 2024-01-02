en English
Health

Lahore: Health Ministers Convene on Drug Court Chairmanship, AI Transforms Medical Research

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
In Pakistan’s bustling city of Lahore, a vital gathering unfolded as caretaker Provincial Health Ministers, Prof Dr Javed Akram and Dr Jamal Nasir, convened to deliberate on the prerequisites and conditions for the pivotal position of chairman of Drug Courts. The meeting underscored the government’s firm commitment to impartially combat the illicit drug trade and safeguard the public’s health and safety.

Drug Courts: A Commitment to Justice

Dr Akram, in his address, emphasized the establishment of six drug courts across various cities in Punjab. These courts represent the government’s strategic approach to tackling the rampant issue of illegal drug trade. The creation of these specialized courts signifies not only a commitment to justice but also a targeted effort to disrupt and dismantle underground drug operations within the province.

Chairman Role: A Pillar of Impartiality

On the other hand, Dr Nasir accentuated the significance of the chairman role, stating that the position is not merely titular but holds substantial influence in shaping the direction of the drug courts. He also mentioned ongoing consultations with the Law Department to ensure proper guidance and oversight in the selection process, reflecting the government’s dedication to maintaining transparency and integrity in its operations.

AI in Medical Research: A Leap Forward

Separately, in the halls of the Department of Medical Education at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, a post-conference workshop on the application of Artificial Intelligence in medical research was held. The event, organized by Prof Dr Noreen Akmal, saw the participation of distinguished guests such as Prof Dr Mukhtar Hasan Randhawa and Dr Munira Ahmad.

Transformative Impacts of AI in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Participants engaged in rich discussions about the transformative impact of AI in Obstetrics & Gynaecology. The conversation ranged from how AI aids in enhancing diagnostics and predicting outcomes to its role in improving patient care. The workshop also explored the potential of AI in revolutionizing medical education by introducing innovative teaching and learning methods, thereby shaping the future of healthcare.

As the day concluded, the attendees left with a renewed understanding of the pervasive influence of AI in healthcare and the government’s steadfast commitment to combating the illicit drug trade. These two seemingly disparate topics, in fact, underscore the broader narrative of Pakistan’s evolving landscape in health and justice.

Health Pakistan Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

