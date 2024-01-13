Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution

In response to the chilling temperatures and escalating pollution levels in Lahore, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken special measures to safeguard children’s health. Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, LGH has mobilized its pediatric unit, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahid and Professor Dr. Faheem Afzal, to primarily tackle pneumonia cases.

Ready and Equipped

Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, has affirmed that the hospital is well-prepared for the impending health crisis. The hospital’s stocks are brimming with pneumonia vaccines, which are provided free of charge in line with government policy. This readiness not only fortifies LGH’s capacity to address the health crisis but also underscores the government’s commitment to public health.

Parents’ Role and Awareness Campaigns

Understanding that prevention is better than cure, LGH management is advising parents to ensure that their children are adequately protected against the cold to prevent cold-related illnesses. Parents are also being urged to seek immediate medical attention from government hospitals if their children present symptoms such as high fever or difficulty in breathing. The hospital management is keen on leveraging social media platforms to educate parents about pneumonia prevention and the importance of immediate medical consultation when symptoms appear.

Increased Vigilance

In addition to these measures, LGH administrators, including administrative doctors and the deputy chief nursing superintendent, have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly concerning the treatment of infants. This enhanced vigilance is part of LGH’s commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare and play a pivotal role in shielding the community during this critical time.