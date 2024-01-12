Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse

In a somber announcement, Lahore General Hospital confirmed the passing of their esteemed charge nurse, Mussarat Jabeen, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. Her demise has left a notable void in the hospital community and sent ripples of sorrow through the healthcare fraternity.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar Expresses Condolences

Upon hearing of her passing, the Principal of Lahore General Hospital and PGMI, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, extended his deep condolences to Jabeen’s family. He expressed his grief over the loss of a dedicated professional who had served the hospital with commitment and passion. Zafar acknowledged Jabeen’s unyielding dedication to her profession, underscoring the irreplaceable void her demise has created within the hospital community.

A Pillar of Strength and Dedication

Jabeen’s commitment to her role as a charge nurse was not only an inspiration to her colleagues but also a beacon of hope for the patients. Her demise has resulted in an outpouring of grief, with many acknowledging her immense contributions to Lahore General Hospital.

Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Mourns the Loss

Adding to the chorus of condolences, Shazia Kausar, the Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent at Lahore General Hospital, mourned the loss of Jabeen, acknowledging her exceptional service. Kausar offered her sympathies to Jabeen’s bereaved family, reflecting on the significant loss for the hospital and the nursing community at large.

Jabeen’s passing is a stark reminder of the relentless fight against breast cancer and the heroes who battle it every day. She will be remembered for her tireless dedication to her profession, her compassion towards her patients, and her indomitable spirit in the face of adversity. Her legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those in the healthcare field.