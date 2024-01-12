en English
Africa

Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

In a significant health alert, the Lagos State Government has cautioned its residents about the moderate to unhealthy air quality levels in certain regions of the state. This stark warning comes in the wake of a report rolled out by AirQo Africa, a leading player in environmental monitoring.

Unhealthy Air Quality Index: A Cause for Concern

The data elucidates that places like Lagos Port, Apapa; Ita Elewa, Ikorodu; and several others hold a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI), a situation that could potentially impact individuals with heightened sensitivities. A more alarming revelation was the unhealthy air quality status in regions like Shobayo Close, Araromi; NiMet, Oshodi; Banana Island; among others. These findings indicate that the air in these areas is unfit for sensitive groups like children, active individuals, and those suffering from respiratory diseases like asthma.

Alarming Air Quality Levels: A Threat to All

Further, the report identified places like LAMATA Ketu; Iba Town, Ojo; Agege; and Akoka as having an unhealthy air quality level for everyone. These areas pose a risk of severe health issues, a grave concern for the state’s government and health organizations.

The Call for Collective Responsibility

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, in response to the report, has underscored the imperative of collective responsibility in making conscious choices for a cleaner and healthier city. It implores the public to keep abreast of air pollution levels and take necessary precautions to protect their health. This report serves as a crucial reminder of the existential threat posed by air pollution and the essential role each resident plays in mitigating its effects.

Africa Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

