Lagos Physician Highlights Dangers of Late Hospital Visits for Organ Failure Prevention

A senior registrar at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Temitope Okunola, has expressed grave concerns over the growing trend of patients presenting with severe organ damage, such as liver or kidney failure, due to delayed hospital visits. This alarming situation, often a result of self-medication and the use of unregulated herbal concoctions, underscores the critical importance of early medical intervention and regular health check-ups to prevent irreversible organ damage.

Advertisment

Early Detection: A Preventative Measure

Dr. Okunola pointed out that most cases of organ damage seen in the hospital stem from patients delaying their visits until it's almost too late for effective treatment. He attributed this delay to a variety of factors, including the misuse of herbal remedies and self-medication without professional guidance. The physician stressed that such practices are not only dangerous but can lead to fatal outcomes, emphasizing that medications should only be taken under a doctor's supervision.

The Role of Regular Check-Ups

Advertisment

Highlighting the silent dangers of conditions like high blood pressure, Dr. Okunola urged the public to see hospital visits not as a last resort but as a regular part of health maintenance. Regular check-ups, he argued, play a crucial role in the early detection of diseases, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and prevent the progression of potentially life-threatening conditions. He advocated for people to monitor their health regularly, especially their blood pressure, to catch any abnormalities early on.

Community Engagement and Awareness

The health initiative, organized by the old student association of Ojokoro High School, served as a platform for Dr. Okunola to share these insights. The event, aimed at raising awareness among members, teachers, and the local community, included health screenings for blood pressure and sugar levels. Those identified with critical conditions were referred to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment, showcasing a proactive approach to community health management.

Through such initiatives and the spread of awareness, the hope is to encourage more individuals to prioritize their health and seek medical advice promptly. This can lead to a reduction in the cases of severe organ damage due to late detection, ultimately saving lives and improving the overall health of the community.