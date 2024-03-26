Lagos Hospital Detains Mother, Withholds Infant's Remains Over Unpaid Bills, Flouting Sanwo-Olu's Free Delivery Directive

In a disheartening turn of events, Elizabeth Davis, a mother who lost her baby after a premature delivery at Ajeromi General Hospital in Lagos, has been detained by the hospital management for her inability to pay a N323,000 medical bill. This incident starkly contrasts with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's directive for state hospitals to provide free delivery services, highlighting a significant gap between policy and practice.

Violation of State Directives

The Lagos State government had previously announced a policy intended to ease the financial burden on expectant mothers by providing free antenatal care and delivery services, including cesarean sections. This policy was part of a broader initiative to mitigate the hardships arising from the removal of fuel subsidies. Despite these clear directives, Ajeromi General Hospital's actions toward Davis and her family not only contravened this policy but also added emotional distress to the family's tragic loss.

A Family's Ordeal

The ordeal began when Davis was admitted for a premature delivery, which resulted in the infant being placed in an incubator. Sadly, the baby passed away shortly after, but the hospital detained Davis and withheld the infant's remains, demanding the family settle the hefty medical bill. Desperate for help, Davis's husband, Michael Bassey, made a partial payment and appealed to the public for assistance. The state's Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has pledged to investigate the matter, indicating a disconnect between the state's health policies and their implementation on the ground.

Implications for Public Health Policy

This incident sheds light on the critical challenges within the healthcare system in Lagos and possibly beyond, where policy directives are not uniformly adhered to by medical institutions. It raises important questions about accountability, the enforcement of health policies, and the protection of patients' rights, especially those of vulnerable populations like pregnant women and infants. As this situation unfolds, it underscores the need for a thorough review and possibly an overhaul of the mechanisms for policy implementation in healthcare facilities across Lagos State.