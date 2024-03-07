Lady Doak College Hosts Groundbreaking Menstrual Health Expo with HLL Lifecare

Lady Doak College in Madurai recently took a significant step towards breaking the silence around menstrual health by organizing an inter-collegiate expo, in collaboration with HLL Lifecare, as part of their Women's Day celebrations. This event aimed at debunking myths and fostering an open dialogue on menstrual health, saw participation from various colleges, marking a pivotal moment in the discourse surrounding women's health issues.

Empowering Through Education

The expo featured 30 stalls, each dedicated to discussing different aspects of menstrual health and offering solutions to common issues. Marketing Manager of HLL Lifecare and alumna of Lady Doak College, M. P. Dhatchayini, highlighted the involvement of students in driving awareness. According to Dhatchayini, the event's success was rooted in engaging students directly in the conversation, thereby amplifying the message of menstrual health awareness. Lady Doak College Principal, Christianna Singh, also emphasized the expo's role in encouraging students to explore and present their ideas on menstrual health, thus contributing to a broader understanding and acceptance of menstrual health issues.

Breaking Barriers and Myths

The collaboration between Lady Doak College and HLL Lifecare, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, underscores the importance of institutional support in addressing menstrual health. The expo not only served as a platform for education and discussion but also aimed at dismantling the societal barriers and myths that often surround menstrual health. This initiative is a testament to the growing recognition of menstrual health as a critical component of women's health and well-being.

Charting the Path Forward

The inter-collegiate expo on Menstrual Health Management at Lady Doak College represents a significant stride towards normalizing conversations around menstrual health. By involving students and leveraging the expertise of HLL Lifecare, the event has set a precedent for how educational institutions can play a crucial role in public health advocacy. This initiative not only raises awareness but also paves the way for more inclusive and informed discussions on women's health issues.

As we reflect on the success of the Menstrual Health Expo, it's clear that such endeavors can have a profound impact on societal attitudes towards menstrual health. By fostering an environment of openness and education, Lady Doak College and HLL Lifecare have contributed to a shift in how menstrual health is perceived and discussed. This event marks a promising step towards a future where menstrual health is no longer a taboo subject but an integral part of the conversation on women's health and rights.