Labour Party Promises Digital Patient Passports and Expanded Sugar Tax

Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, has committed to the implementation of digital patient passports, a feature that would facilitate the seamless transfer of health data across various services, should his party come to power. This, along with the party's proposition to expand the sugar tax to encompass a wider range of sugary products and drinks, forms the crux of the Labour Party's health policy.

A Public Health Revolution

According to a recent YouGov poll for The Times, a majority of the public supports the extension of the tax to include foods with high salt content and sugary milk-based drinks. This also extends to proposals for the banning of appealing packaging and pre-9pm TV advertising for unhealthy foods. The government's initial plan to introduce an advertising watershed for junk foods has been delayed until 2025. However, the commission suggests immediate implementation, including on digital platforms.

Reimagining Health Beyond the NHS

An encompassing report from the commission advocates for a broader approach to health, beyond the direct impact of the NHS. It places emphasis on social determinants such as housing, education, and food. The report recommends the creation of a Healthy Lives Committee with a legal mandate to increase healthy life expectancy and reduce health inequalities. Experts from various health sectors have welcomed the report's focus on prevention and cross-government collaboration.

Societal Role in Promoting Health

Focus groups reveal that citizens believe the government has a role in addressing health inequalities and promoting healthy choices. Nonetheless, the cost and accessibility of healthy food remain significant barriers. Some participants suggest that education in schools and public campaigns could improve nutritional knowledge and cooking skills. A trial in Wolverhampton offered financial rewards for healthy behavior, revealing promising results in increasing exercise and improving diets. Similar schemes have proven successful in other countries, like Singapore's partnership with Apple. The trial's success in Wolverhampton, an area with significant health challenges, suggests that innovative approaches to public health may be effective in tackling obesity and improving overall wellbeing.

In light of The Times' report, eight out of 10 people favor the creation of 'patient passports'. These digital tools would store medical records, making them accessible to any health professional treating the patient. These figures emerged as part of The Times' own year-long survey on the state of the NHS, the Times Health Commission, which spoke to over 600 people, including hospital managers, senior doctors, and politicians. The commission proposed 10 measures, including digital passports, to improve the health service, stressing the need for a technological revolution in the NHS.