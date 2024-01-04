en English
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with ‘Do Not Disturb’ Decor Pillows

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
In an attempt to advocate for rest and relaxation as a form of self-care, La-Z-Boy, the renowned furniture manufacturer, has unveiled a limited series of needlepoint pillows, christened as the Do Not Disturb Dcor. This series is designed in line with the company’s Long Live The Lazy campaign, intending to help individuals secure their much-deserved tranquility.

Championing the Need for Rest

The Do Not Disturb Dcor features a variety of pillows embroidered with playful phrases such as “Do Not Disturb,” “Long Live the Lazy,” and “Recline Mode Activated.” These phrases serve as subtle reminders for a well-deserved break and echo the need for uninterrupted rest, a concept often overlooked in today’s fast-paced world.

A Wake-Up Call to Prioritize Self-Care

The launch of these distinctive pillows is underpinned by a survey commissioned by La-Z-Boy. The survey’s findings revealed that a significant 74% of Americans plan to prioritize rest as a crucial self-care practice in 2024. However, it also highlighted a concerning fact: despite nearly half of the population using the “do not disturb” feature on their phones to seek tranquility, a whopping 76% find that their personal time is often not respected by friends and family.

Aligning with Contemporary Lifestyles

The introduction of the Do Not Disturb Dcor series signifies La-Z-Boy’s commitment to aligning its products with the evolving needs and behaviors of the contemporary consumer. Recognizing the growing awareness about the importance of self-care and rest, the company is poised to deliver solutions that not only cater to the comfort needs of their customers but also make a strong statement about the importance of personal downtime. The limited-edition pillows will be available at DoNotDisturbDecor.com from January 8, while supplies last.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

