La Crosse 'Mugs for Rugs' Campaign Combats Elderly Falls, Supports Animal Shelters

In an innovative move to address home safety and support local animal shelters, La Crosse community partners spearhead the 'Mugs for Rugs' campaign throughout March. This initiative invites residents to exchange small throw rugs, a common tripping hazard for the elderly, for a complimentary mug of coffee at select local coffee shops.

Advertisment

Community Collaboration for Safety and Support

The 'Mugs for Rugs' campaign is a collaborative effort between Gundersen Health System, the La Crosse Fire Department, and various local coffee shops. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the risks throw rugs pose to individuals 65 and older, as nearly half of falls within homes are attributed to such hazards. By encouraging the donation of these rugs, the campaign directly contributes to reducing potential in-home injuries among the elderly population.

Benefiting Local Animal Shelters

Advertisment

All collected throw rugs will find a new purpose, benefiting local animal shelters. Gundersen Health System has confirmed that these rugs will provide comfort and warmth to animals awaiting adoption, showcasing a creative approach to repurposing items for the benefit of community welfare. Participating coffee shops, including Cabin Coffee Co., Free Range Exchange, and JavaVino, among others, serve as drop-off points for donations, seamlessly integrating community involvement with a warm gesture of appreciation—a free mug of coffee.

Expanding Impact Through Education

Beyond the immediate benefits of the rug exchange, the campaign also highlights the importance of fall prevention. In conjunction with the 'Mugs for Rugs' initiative, Gundersen Health System is set to host the next Stepping on Falls Prevention Program on March 25. This educational effort further underscores the campaign's dual focus: preventing falls among the elderly and enhancing the lives of local shelter animals. Interested individuals can learn more about the falls prevention program on Gundersen's website, emphasizing the campaign's broader community health and safety objectives.

As La Crosse's 'Mugs for Rugs' campaign unfolds, its innovative approach not only tackles a critical public health issue but also strengthens community ties, supporting both elderly residents and local animal shelters. This initiative serves as a shining example of how community collaboration can address multifaceted social needs, paving the way for similar endeavors in other regions.