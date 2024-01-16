La Crosse Activates Emergency Day Shelter Amid Freezing Temperatures

In response to plummeting temperatures, the City of La Crosse has activated its Emergency Day Shelter to provide the community's individuals with respite from the brutal cold. The shelter, situated at 621 3rd St. North, kept its doors open on Sunday, January 14, and Monday, January 15, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and continued its operation on Tuesday, January 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter has also announced an additional opening for Wednesday, January 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Advertisment

Emergency Shelter in Action

With high temperatures during these days predicted to hover around zero, the activation of the shelter was a necessary move. Amid these chilling conditions, the shelter offers a welcome refuge for those who need it. Although the shelter does not offer overnight stays, it ensures individuals are not left out in the cold by offering transportation to the Catholic Charities Warming Center at 7 p.m. upon request.

Community Support

Advertisment

The initiative has garnered the backing of several key players in the community. La Crosse County, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Gundersen Health System are all supporting the emergency shelter. Moreover, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County has undertaken the responsibility of providing meals for those who seek shelter there.

Public Contributions

Despite the community's eagerness to contribute, the shelter currently cannot accept donations of food, clothing, or household items. As per Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson, such contributions are not being accepted at this time, possibly to maintain a streamlined operation and ensure optimal utilization of the resources at hand.