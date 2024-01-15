en English
Health

Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
The Ministry of Health in Kyrgyzstan has set a new milestone in the nation’s medical journey. It has been officially announced that 20 of its healthcare professionals will travel to Turkey for an intensive training program. This selected group comprises of surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, gastroenterologists, and paramedical personnel.

A Step Towards Enhanced Medical Services

This training is an effort to enhance their skills specifically in the areas of liver and bone marrow transplantation. The move signifies a considerable stride towards improving the quality of medical services in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the niche field of organ transplantation. The initiative was revealed following an event where the Kyrgyz Health Minister, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, took part in a liver transplant operation in Turkey.

Training the Torchbearers of Medical Progress

The professionals chosen for this program are not just participants, but torchbearers. They bear the responsibility to bring back valuable knowledge and experience that could potentially lead to the establishment of similar medical services within Kyrgyzstan. The goal isn’t merely to learn but to transplant the acquired knowledge into Kyrgyzstan’s burgeoning medical landscape.

Anticipating a Healthier Tomorrow

As these 20 Kyrgyz health professionals embark on their journey to Turkey, they carry the hopes of a nation seeking to advance its medical capabilities. Their training may pave the way for a healthier future in Kyrgyzstan, where organ transplantation could become a viable and accessible treatment for patients in need. This initiative is more than a program, it’s a promise of progress – a promise that Kyrgyzstan is committed to enhancing its healthcare sector and delivering better medical services to its citizens.

Health Kyrgyzstan Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

