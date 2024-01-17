Kyle Sandilands Denies Use of Ozempic for Weight Loss

Renowned radio personality Kyle Sandilands, 52, has publicly addressed and dismissed allegations that his substantial weight loss was achieved by using Ozempic, a medication typically prescribed for type II diabetes. Recently, this drug has gained popularity among celebrities for its appetite-suppressing properties and weight management benefits.

Claims and Counter-Claims

The rumors gained momentum after Sandilands appeared noticeably leaner over a short span of few weeks. The sudden transformation led to speculation from the public and his colleagues at KIIS FM, with some suggesting the use of Ozempic as the reason behind his weight loss. Similar suspicions were cast on his co-host, Jackie 'O' Henderson, following her 18kg weight reduction.

Attribution to Lifestyle Changes

Sandilands, however, has attributed his weight loss to healthier eating habits. He credits his wife Tegan for the significant change, mentioning her role in substituting his preferred snacks with salads and reducing his consumption of bread and soft drinks. Jackie O, on the other hand, has maintained that her weight loss was achieved through the WW (Weight Watchers) program, of which she is an ambassador.

WW's New Approach and Reignited Rumors

However, the rumors were further fueled by WW's recent move to incorporate semaglutide drugs like Ozempic into their weight management program. Despite this, both Sandilands and Jackie O have categorically denied the use of Ozempic, insisting their transformations are the result of lifestyle changes.