Health

KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians

The KY HELP Statewide Call Center, a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with substance abuse, has made a pivotal move to extend its operating hours. Since its establishment in December 2017, the center has served as a crucial resource, responding to nearly 25,000 inquiries and orchestrating over 5,000 referrals for treatment.

Meeting People Where They Are

More than just a treatment referral service, the call center also acts as a lifeline for family members and professionals seeking assistance for those entangled in the web of substance use. Screening and referral specialists stationed at the call center are trained to connect individuals with appropriate treatment options. But their support doesn’t end there. They also help individuals maintain their sobriety by locating resources for essentials such as rent and transportation.

Filling a Critical Time Gap

Prior to the extension, the call center remained unavailable during the early morning hours, leading to missed opportunities to assist callers. Staff identified a surge in calls between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a crucial time frame when individuals might still be awake from the night before and contemplating their options. To address this need, the call center has now expanded its availability, operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Extended Support for Those in Need

The center also offers weekend support, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. For those requiring assistance outside of these hours, the KY/Opioid & Assistance Resource Hotline remains accessible at 1-800-854-6813. The extension of operating hours is designed to ensure that more Kentuckians can access support when they need it most, aligning with the center’s mission to meet people where they are and when they are ready to seek help.

Health Social Issues United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

