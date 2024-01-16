Kwon and Newland Appointed to Presidential Advisory Council in Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance

Doctors Jennie H. Kwon and Jason G. Newland from the Washington University School of Medicine have been entrusted with the critical task of combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council, their roles will be pivotal in providing guidance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on issues surrounding antimicrobial resistance. This issue spans across human, animal, and environmental health domains, highlighting the multi-faceted nature of their responsibility.

A Career Dedicated to Combating Infection

Kwon, who juggles multiple roles including the section head of hospital epidemiology and antimicrobial stewardship, is also the medical director of infection prevention at Washington University. Her focus is primarily on treating immunocompromised patients suffering from infectious diseases.

Child Healthcare and Beyond

Newland, the Schnuck Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at St. Louis Children's Hospital, is set to act as vice chair of the advisory council. Furthermore, he distinguishes himself as the sole voting member from the pediatric sector within the council, a testament to his expertise and commitment in this field.

Global Implications of Antimicrobial Resistance

On the other side of the globe, Kerala's Drug Control Department has launched Operation Amrith to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - a testament to the universal urgency of this issue. The initiative focuses on curbing antibiotic overuse in the state, conducting surprise raids in pharmacies, and detecting over-the-counter sales of antibiotics without a doctor's prescription. The department also encourages individuals to report pharmacies that sell antibiotics without prescriptions. It has further implemented the Programme on Removal of Unused Drugs (PROUD) to ensure proper disposal of unused antibiotics.

The stakes are high. According to estimates by the World Bank in 2017, the annual global healthcare costs could reach a staggering $1.2 trillion by 2050 under a high AMR impact scenario. Furthermore, the world could lose 3.8% of GDP annually, leading to up to 10 million deaths each year, primarily in Asia and Africa.

The appointment of Kwon and Newland to the Presidential Advisory Council is a significant step in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Their expertise and dedication will be crucial in this endeavor, shedding light on a subject that has global implications and demands immediate attention.