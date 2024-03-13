Kwara State's Family Planning Initiative Empowers Women with Modern Methods on International Women's Day

The Society for Family Health took a significant step towards improving maternal health in Kwara State, Nigeria, by organizing a Family Planning program on International Women's Day. Aimed at empowering women of reproductive age with knowledge and tools for child spacing, the initiative highlighted modern family planning methods, including a groundbreaking self-application injection technique.

Educational Drive and Method Introduction

At the heart of the program, held at the Children Specialist Hospital Center Igboro, Ilorin, was the goal to sensitize and educate women on the various available family planning methods. The Chief Nursing Officer, Hajia Taibat Yusuf, introduced participants to a range of options, including barrier, implant, and injection methods. A notable focus was on the Depo Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Subcutaneous (DMPA-SC) injection, a method that women could self-administer, provided for free by the government. This method not only promised to enhance privacy and convenience but also aimed to reduce the frequency of hospital visits, allowing women more time for other community and personal engagements.

Advocacy Against Quack Services

Hajia Bilkis Ibrahim, the Family Planning Coordinator from the Kwara State Ministry of Health, cautioned against the use of unqualified practitioners for family planning services. She advocated for the utilization of government hospitals and clinics, where qualified medical experts offer free treatment. Ibrahim underscored the dire consequences of inadequate family planning, linking it to the high mortality rates during pregnancy, childbirth, and childbearing phases. She strongly emphasized the life-prolonging benefits of family planning when used for child spacing, debunking myths that it impedes fertility.

Empowering Women Through Knowledge

The program went beyond merely introducing new family planning methods; it aimed at empowering women with the knowledge and autonomy to make informed decisions regarding their reproductive health. Mr. Afeez Tijani, a Social and Behavioral Change Communication Officer with the Society for Family Health, highlighted the importance of women understanding their rights and the available child spacing methods. The initiative was not just about reducing birth rates but about enabling women to have children by choice, not chance, ensuring they remain strong, healthy, and capable of caring for their families effectively.

The Society for Family Health's initiative in Kwara State stands as a beacon of progress in the quest for improved maternal health through informed family planning. By educating women on modern methods and stressing the importance of seeking qualified services, the program not only aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality but also empowers women to take charge of their reproductive health. As communities continue to benefit from such initiatives, the ripple effects on societal health and well-being promise to be profound, marking a significant step forward in the journey towards gender equality and improved maternal care.